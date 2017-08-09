Cameroon: SDF Says Ghost Town Does Not Help Matters

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) took place in Bamenda on August 5, 2017.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of August 5, 2017 has confirmed the elective convention of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) for October 27- 29, 2017. Weekend's NEC session at National Chairman, Fru Ndi's Ntarinkon residence also issued a special resolution on the Anglophone crisis rocking the nation. The NEC session opened with chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi questioning what next for those pushing for ghost towns, arson of property, boycott of schools and threats on the chairman and the SDF. He acknowledged that continuous ghost towns do not help matters and said those threatening the SDF in times like this are rather chasing the shadow. He stressed the need for genuine dialogue. It is against this backdrop that the NEC resolution states that the Anglophone crisis has paralysed the education, economic, social and even political life of the North West and South West Regions. The party believes that meaningful dialogue is the solution. NEC members also prescribed confidence building measures to pave the way for constructive dialogue. Curtains dropped on the session with SDF members challenged to contribute their financial dues to ensure the hitch free elective convention of the party in October 2017.