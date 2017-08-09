Zimbabwe: Zimsec June Results Out

Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary and Advanced Level results for the June 2017 exams are out and have been dispatched to regional offices for collection.

In a statement yesterday, ZIMSEC director Mr Esau Nhandara said the percentage pass rate for "O" Level candidates had improved from last year.

"A total number of 78 655 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects from one to nine per candidate as compared to 65 380 in June 2016. Of the 78 655, 56 were candidates with special needs. The total candidature increased by 13 275, a percentage increase of 16,88 percent.

"The number of school candidates was 10 691 and private candidates were 67 964.

"Based on the year-on-year comparison, the percentage pass rate for both school and private candidates with five or more subjects is higher in June 2017 than the previous year," he said.

Private candidates are those learning in non-formal education system or have been studying on their own but have registered to write the examination.

School or formal candidates are candidates within the school-going ages who register for examinations while in the formal education system.

Mr Nhandara said the number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 045 which is 3,89 percent of the total candidature of 78 655.

According to statistics given, 75 608 candidates sat for four or fewer subjects. In June 2016, the total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 2 391, which was 3,6 percent of the total candidature of 65 380.

The number of candidates with various categories of special needs who registered for the June 2017 "O" Level examinations were 56. The candidates registered for a number of subjects ranging from one to six.

Mr Nhandara said the overall observation was that the majority of them performed poorly. "The June 2017 examinations witnessed a significant increase in the number of registered candidates as compared to June 2016. English Language (1 122), Mathematics (4 030) and Integrated Science (5006), maintained their high entry status.

"Despite fluctuations in the entries, the overall pass rate for June 2017 is comparable to that of the previous years," he said. On the June "A" Level results, Mr Nhandara said the pass rate was 83,69 percent.

"The total number of candidates who sat for the June 'A' level 2017 examination was 4 668 as compared to 4 007 in June 2016, an increase of 16,49 percent.

"The number of candidates who obtained Grade E or better was 3 907 - an 83,69 percentage pass rate. The number of school candidates was 2 565 and 2 103 for private candidates.

Those who sat for two or more subjects were 2 130, which is 45,62 percent of the total candidature of 4 668. The figures show that 743 out of the 950 school candidates registered for two or more subjects and obtained Grade E in two or more subjects.

This translates to a percentage pass rate of 78,2 percent. Private candidates who registered for two or more subjects were 1 180 and 704 obtained Grade E in two or more subjects, which translates to a percentage pass rate of 59,66 percent.

The pass rate for candidates who sat for two or more subjects in 2017 and achieved a Grace E or better is 67,93 percent.

"This is a slight decrease as compared to 68,76 percent in 2016. Even though the pass rate for this year is slightly lower than that of the previous session, in terms of actually figures, this year's performance is better since there was an increase in candidature," said Mr Nha- ndara.

He said school candidates had generally performed well above 80 percent in all subjects except for Accounting, which had a pass rate of 54,95 percent.

"Remarkably, Sociology, Literature in English, Geometrical and Mechanical/Building Drawing, English & Communication had 100 percent pass rates," he said.