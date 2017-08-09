Sudan: VP - Weapons and Illegal Vehicles Are the Biggest Security Threat to Darfur

Genina — Vice President of the Republic, Hasabo Mohammed Abdulrahman, held a meeting, , with the State Security Committee on Tuesday, in which he heard to briefing from the state government on the security situation and security threats, particularly, the spread of arms and illegal vehicles.

The Vice-President, during the meeting, stressed that the National Committee held a number of meetings and came out with a strategy to collect weapons and prevent the use of illegal vehicles.

He has indicated that the flow of vehicles from a number of border areas to the states of Darfur and Kordofan, out of 13 outlets throughout the country, has forced the state to collect and prevent their use, especially , some of them are connected to crimes and cases filed by the INTERPOL.

The VP went on to say, the state will not relente on the security and stability of citizens, adding that the spread of weapons and illegal vehicles terrorized the citizens and caused chaos.

"The government will the necessary measures and policies to prevent vehicles and collect weapons according to the National Committee's recommendations". He said.

He said that all the parties participating in the government have the responsibility to execute and punish the violators, stressing the determination to re-legitimize the support forces and that the armed forces are directly responsible for the weapons in the state.

He said that the visit is a prelude to the start of the campaign, stressing his confidence in achieving the targeted goals.