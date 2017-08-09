"I am appealing to his abductors to bring him back even if they have killed him or made him garbage; we want him in any state.

"If I could get his body, or see his bones, at least I can bury him and find solace in that."

This was the emotional appeal Tuesday by Sheffra Dzamara, wife of missing activist Itai Dzamara, as the family gathered in Harare's Africa Unity Square to mark his 38th birthday.

Prior to his abduction and disappearance two years ago, Dzamara had staged one-man protests in the capital, demanding that President Robert Mugabe steps down.

He accused the now 93-year-old leader of ruining a country that was once seen as one of Arica's most promising nations at independence in 1980.

During Tuesday's sombre commemoration, Sheffra was accompanied by the couple's two young children, Itai's brother Patson, his mother and sister as well as scores of well-wishers. Dzamara's mother was so overwhelmed she could hardly utter any word.

The group shared a birthday cake. They offered some to police officers and state security agents who watched over the occasion but the cops spurned the gesture.

"We are here today celebrating my husband's 38th birthday," said Sheffra.

"It is so painful that I have no explanation to my children over what happened to Itai. I feel that his disappearance has resulted in so many setbacks in our family.

"He was a loving husband and father who used to provide for everyone."

Mixed emotions

Itai's brother added; "We feel two emotions; we feel his absence and also feel compelled to celebrate his life.

"He is a gift to Zimbabwe and the continent at large. Being a Manchester United avid supporter today would have been a great day for us watching soccer with him.

"However, we continue to pray that one day he will be able to be with us and finish what he started."

Zimbabwe Activist Alliance leader, Lynnet Mudehwe, urged Zimbabweans to stand up for their rights despite "the tortures, abductions and intimidations".

Dzamara was abducted in Harare's Glen View area on the 9th March 2015 and despite a court injunction ordering the Zimbabwe Republic Police to undertake an investigation to account for his whereabouts, no sound steps have been taken.

The activist has not been seen or heard from since his disappearance for which the opposition blames State agents.

Civil society organisations, social movements and diplomatic missions have also demanded that he government accounts for the missing activist.

Junior home affairs minister Obendingwa Mguni recently told Parliament that police could declare the missing activist dead but only with the family's approval.

The remarks were condemned by Dzamara's family as part of attempts by the Zanu PF-led government to end investigations into the activist's disappearance.

"My family wishes to categorically distance itself from utterances made by minister Mguni," said Patson Dzamara, responding to the minister.

"For as long as Mr Mugabe and his government stonewall on this issue, despite our overtures to engage them, we continue to work with the assumption and hope that Itai is alive up to and until we have definite proof that he is not.

"We will not endorse this government's attempts to unilaterally declare the issue closed and sweep it under the carpet.

"Mr Mugabe and his government must stop their sordid gibberish. They must live up to their constitutional responsibilities and bring Itai back to us."