Zimbabwe: Late Minister's Children At War With Step-Mother Over Estate

The wife and children of the late former deputy minister Seiso Moyo, are at war over his estate, it has emerged.

Moyo, who was a senior MDC-T official and MP for Nketa constituency in Bulawayo, was deputy agriculture minister in the erstwhile coalition government which ended with the 2013 elections.

He died in 2012 at Harare's Avenues Clinic where he was rushed to after complaining of chest pains.

Two of his children - Glenda Paballo and Beatrice Joyce Moyo - have now petitioned the High Court to stop the liquidation of their father's estate, arguing that "there is a serious malicious misrepresentation of facts by Sinini (Moyo's widow) and the executor rendering the final liquidation and distribution account biased and one sided".

Through their lawyer, Jabulani Mhlanga, the late minister's daughters contend that the executor of their late father's estate, CLW Anderson, erred in when distributing the estate.

They further argued that, "the executor did not fully apply his mind to the objections and concerns raised by beneficiaries in winding up the estate of the late Seiso Moyo."

The applicants claimed that some of their father's property, including two houses in Bulawayo and Beitbridge and a Land Rover Discovery vehicle, were deliberately left out of the estate by Sinini, their step mother.

In addition, the final liquidation and distribution account reportedly failed to take into consideration, Beatrice's education expenses. She is currently pursuing her studies in South Africa.

Responding through lawyer, Robert Ndlovu, Moyo's widow argued that the two houses were registered under her name.

She said the top of the range vehicle, which her late husband used during official government business, belonged to the State adding she had applied to purchase it as the surviving spouse.

Bulawayo High Court judge, justice Maxwell Takuva, nullified the final liquidation and distribution account, saying it was fraught with gross irregularities.

The judge also ordered the Assistance Master of the High Court to invite the warring parties to a meeting aimed at resolving the dispute.