Zimbabwe: Coup Likely Over Mugabe Succession - Warns Mutodi

ZANU PF activist and businessman, Energy Mutodi, has warned that a coup is likely if President Robert Mugabe does not "carefully choose his successor".

In apparent reference to statements made by President Robert Mugabe during a youth interface rally in Chinhoyi last week, Mutodi said it was an empty talk that the gun did not lead the politics in Zimbabwe.

Mutodi, a known supporter of Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, wrote on his Facebook page Sunday that President Mugabe needed to consult key stakeholders on the succession issue, among them the military "and the whole security establishment called the Joint Operations Command that is chaired by Vice President Mnangagwa".

He said indecisiveness in dealing with the succession problem had resulted in more than 200 coups in the African region, resulting in bloody civil wars and economic turmoil.

"While a military takeover may be farfetched in Zimbabwe, it is important for President Mugabe to be careful in naming his successor. Any suspicion of unfairness or discrimination on account of tribalism or factionalism may backfire," Mutodi wrote.

He said unwillingness to peacefully handover power, failure to name a successor, ruthless crushing of dissent, economic mismanagement and state capture by those close to the incumbent was among the reasons why coups were rampant in Africa.

Mutodi said the Zimbabwean army had played a crucial role in nurturing Mugabe's rule, thus it was naïve for those in G40 to suggest that he had no business consulting the army, saying it was impossible to expect the revolutionary party to survive without the support of the army.

"It can only be naive for anyone to believe that the President has been in power for 37 years without the army giving him crucial support. Several army chiefs have been quoted in the media saying that they would not permit anyone without liberation war credentials to lead the country."

The controversial politician intimated that the Zimbabwe National Army, whose top brass has in the past openly declared their allegiance to the ruling party, had been instrumental in the perpetration of violence which characterised the 2008 presidential election run-off after Mugabe had lost the first round of the ballot to Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC-T.

"Furthermore, the 2008 electoral defeat of the party for the first time in its history and the subsequent violent runoff clearly demonstrated how the army is key in determining who leads the country.

"Any successor without the backing of the army will therefore be rejected, irrespective whether they have liberation war credentials or not," he said.

Mutodi is not new to controversy on the succession issue in Zanu PF, having survived a possible purge in March this year after he was pictured with Mnangagwa who held a coffee mug inscribed "I am the Boss" which Zanu PF rivals claimed indicted self-anointing by the Vice President as heir to the throne.

Mutodi was also accused of calling for a special congress to choose Mugabe's successor. The veteran leader's succession has remained a hot potato although the subject rarely comes up for discussion within the former liberation war movement.

The ruling party is divided into two factions, one led by Mnangagwa and known as the Team Lacoste, and rival the G 40 group, allegedly fronted by Higher and Tertiary Education Minster, Jonathan Moyo and said to have the blessings of First Lady Grace Mugabe and most recently, President Mugabe.

While Team Lacoste has been clear about their intentions to have Mnangagwa named as Mugabe's successor, G40 has been playing their cards close to their chest until recently when Moyo mentioned Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi during a public dialogue meeting in Harare.

First Lady Grace Mugabe last week challenged her husband to name his successor, a few weeks after War Veterans Minister, Tshinga Dube, was attacked by Zanu PF colleagues for making the same call.