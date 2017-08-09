9 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Task Force Impounds 146 Motorcycles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
Impounded motorcycles in Lagos
By Odita Sunday

Operatives of the Lagos State task force yesterday impounded 146 motorcycles and arrested 21 riders at the Second Rainbow area of Mile 2.

Confirming the incident, chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the enforcement was carried out based on series of complaints to his office by members of the public of criminal activities perpetuated by motorcycle riders/operators around Mile 2, Orile-Iganmu and Coker, Aguda areas of the state.

He said activities of the motorcycle riders were on the increase as they terrorize members of the public both day and night by dispossessing them of their valuables such as phones, jewelries and bags.

He went on to advise motorcycle operators to properly screen out criminals amongst their membership and educate others to stop plying any of the restricted 475 routes, which includes highways and bridges across the state.

The chairman further enjoined private operators using 200cc and above brand of motorcycles, particularly corporate bodies, to warn their dispatch riders from engaging in commercial activities as anyone caught violating any sections of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi on the same day forfeited the impounded 146 motorcycles to government and subsequently sentenced the 21 arrested riders to two weeks imprisonment with N5,000 as an option of fine to jail term.

Prosecuting counsel, Adedoyin Odukoya, disclosed that the 21 arrested riders were convicted after they all pleaded 'guilty' to the two-count charge levied against them.

He added that the charges are driving/riding motorcycles on restricted routes contrary to Scheduled (1) item (22) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 and 'Conducts likely to cause Breach of Peace' contrary to Section 166 Sub. (1) (d) of Lagos State Criminal Laws of 2011.

Nigeria

Senate Stands With Buhari, Tells Protesters to Leave Him Alone

The Senate Tuesday lashed out at civil society organisations (CSOs) protesting the prolonged medical vacation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.