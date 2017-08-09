Nigeria: Lagos Task Force Impounds 146 Motorcycles

Operatives of the Lagos State task force yesterday impounded 146 motorcycles and arrested 21 riders at the Second Rainbow area of Mile 2.

Confirming the incident, chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the enforcement was carried out based on series of complaints to his office by members of the public of criminal activities perpetuated by motorcycle riders/operators around Mile 2, Orile-Iganmu and Coker, Aguda areas of the state.

He said activities of the motorcycle riders were on the increase as they terrorize members of the public both day and night by dispossessing them of their valuables such as phones, jewelries and bags.

He went on to advise motorcycle operators to properly screen out criminals amongst their membership and educate others to stop plying any of the restricted 475 routes, which includes highways and bridges across the state.

The chairman further enjoined private operators using 200cc and above brand of motorcycles, particularly corporate bodies, to warn their dispatch riders from engaging in commercial activities as anyone caught violating any sections of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi on the same day forfeited the impounded 146 motorcycles to government and subsequently sentenced the 21 arrested riders to two weeks imprisonment with N5,000 as an option of fine to jail term.

Prosecuting counsel, Adedoyin Odukoya, disclosed that the 21 arrested riders were convicted after they all pleaded 'guilty' to the two-count charge levied against them.

He added that the charges are driving/riding motorcycles on restricted routes contrary to Scheduled (1) item (22) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 and 'Conducts likely to cause Breach of Peace' contrary to Section 166 Sub. (1) (d) of Lagos State Criminal Laws of 2011.