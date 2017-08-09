The deceitful nature of Zimbabwe's opposition parties has been exposed after a senior MDC-T member downloaded an image from the Internet to deceive the people regarding his party's coalition rally attendance.

MDC-T deputy treasury-general Mr Charlton Hwende on Monday pilfered the image from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's rally off his Twitter account and passed it as a rally held by the MDC-T and its associates on Saturday.

Mr Hwende, known for his controversial, blinkered and shameless parrotry for the opposition, on Monday posted the picture on his Facebook wall claiming it was "an aerial view of those who attended and supported the coalition agreement".

The picture, a sea of red, gives the impression that MDC-T is the biggest partner in the so-called opposition coalition. The picture had on Saturday afternoon been posted by the official Twitter account of President Kenyatta under the hashtag #NakuruNiJubilee.

The picture is from President Kenyatta's Jubilee party campaign rally, whose members wear red regalia just like the MDC-T. Many people took to social media, tearing into Mr Hwende for trying to deceive the electorate by faking support and being a shameless fraud .

One netizen, Tichatonga Nzekete, posted: "Why stealing (sic) pictures from Kenya to portray a 'party of Excellence'? Charlton Hwende, you have the audacity to steal pictures of the rally by son of Kenyan Revolutionary Jomo Kenyatta and make them yours . . . why not pictures from puppet Raila Odinga?

Odinga, Kenya's opposition coalition leader, is Mr Tsvangirai's ally whom he met last month in the East African country to discuss a quest to build continental coalitions.

The meeting was also attended by one of Tsvangirai's deputies, Mr Nelson Chamisa. With regards to Mr Hwende's stealing of the images, many netizens labelled him and his party fraudsters.

It is not the first time the MDC-T has stolen pictures of political parties from neighbouring countries. In April last year, the Western-backed party stole a picture of the Economic Freedom Fighters rally after its purported march against Government's failure to turn around the economy flopped.

Mr Hwende on Sunday infuriated many people on Facebook by suggesting that savages who gave Thokozani Khupe and other dissenting MDC-T voices a hiding in Bulawayo were justified to do so.

He only removed the post after he was chastened by a Western diplomat for his childish condoning of violence. "Organising a caucus meeting which is against the spirit of the MDC constitution is very irresponsible. You end up attracting Unnecessary (sic) problems. The youths are angry and impatient, anyone who will stand in the way of change will have no one to blame. We are tired, we want change now," he posted.

Netizen Taona Denhere wrote in response: "Charlton Hwende's Facebook posts oftentimes smack of irresponsibility and immaturity, especially for someone who aspires to be a public official. He (has) got this propensity to shoot from the hip and it seems he is afflicted with Trump insensitive tweeting syndrome."