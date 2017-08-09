9 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Passaris, Shollei Take Early Lead in Woman Rep Seats

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Esther Passaris is set to edge out incumbent Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh.

Passaris who was vying on an Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, has so far garnered 776,414 votes (53.29pc) against 627,912 votes (43.1pc) for Shebesh while Rahab Ndambuki of Wiper Party is trailing third at 181,89 votes (1.25pc).

In Uasin Gishu, former Judiciary Chief Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei has a clear lead with 211,547(66.41pc) votes against her closest challenger Rachael Chebii who has managed 81,221 votes (25.5pc).

Both Passaris and Shollei are new entrants in the political arena and their victory is seen as a major achievement for women seeking elective seats.

