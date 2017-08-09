8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ngilu, Waiguru and Laboso Inches Away From Being First Female Governors in Kenya

Nairobi — Anne Mumbi Waiguru and Joyce Cherono Laboso are inching closer to becoming the first female Governors in the country, according to provisional results released by the electoral commission so far.

Waiguru was on Wednesday morning leading in Kirinyaga County with 104,125votes ahead of Martha Karua's 73,228.

Waiguru was vying on a Jubilee Party ticket while Karua was on her Narc Kenya party.

In Bomet, Laboso who was the Deputy National Assembly Speaker is firmly leading with 153,322 against incumbent Isaac Ruto's 73,127.

Former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu is also leading with 113,285 votes against David Musila 74,885 in Kitui.

Ruto was the point man for the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the region that had been perceived an opposition stronghold before President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto intensified campaigns there.

In Nairobi, incumbent Evans Kidero has been shown dust by Mike Sonko who has 557,941votes against 444,907.

Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao is also sending incumbent William Kabogo home having opened the gap with close to 500,000 votes.

Waititu had garnered 653,366 against Kabogo's 174,362 by Wednesday morning.

Other Governor's losing are Jack Ranguma of Kisumu who was headed to a humiliating defeated by Anyang Nyongo, a former Senator in the county.

In Machakos, Wavinya Ndeti may have to keep saying YALIYOPITA SI NDWELE after incumbent Alfred Mutua left her with more than 20,000 votes.

