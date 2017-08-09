Kenya: Lenku, Kimemia Poised to Become Governors

Nairobi — Former powerful Permanent Secretary Francis Kimemia and ex-Interior Cabinet Secretary are set to become Governors in Nyandarua and Kajiado respectively, after trouncing other candidates - including the incumbents with huge margins.

Kimemia, who was vying on a Jubilee ticket is ahead with more than 200,000 votes while Lenku, who was dismissed from the Interior Ministry, is leading incumbent David Nkedianye with over 20,000 votes.

While Kimemia was largely expected to win the Nyandarua seat, Lenku's victory has caught many by surprise given the huge support his competitor was enjoying until recent weeks.

Lenku's point of departure from government was triggered following a spate of insecurity lapses in the country when he failed to contain terror attacks soon after the 2013 Westgate incident which left 67 people dead, while Kimemia was sent packing when President Uhuru Kenyatta started re-organising his administration on taking over from Mwai Kibaki.

