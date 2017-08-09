Kenya: Sonko Happy With IEBC Conduct, Sure of Nairobi Win

Nairobi — Nairobi Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Mbuvi Sonko cast his vote at Bidii Primary School in Buruburu as he appealed to voters still in the queues not to give up on their ballots.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Sonko said he believes that the voters of Nairobi will entrust him with the responsibility to govern them for the next five years as their Governor.

"I am confident that the people of Nairobi will make the right choice, I strongly believe that I will be the next Governor of Nairobi," said Sonko.

The vocal Nairobi Senator also took the opportunity to commend the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for acting fast in resolving delays witnessed in some of the polling stations in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has so far done a good job in ensuring that the will of the people prevails," said Sonko.

He made the comments following a morning incident in Embakasi East, Greenspan Mall polling station where there was a four-hour delay that saw voting begin at 10am.

The Nairobi gubernatorial race pits the incumbent Governor Evans Kidero who is vying on an ODM ticket, Sonko (Jubilee Party), Peter Kenneth (Independent) and Miguna Miguna (Independent).