8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man With Diabetes Unable to Cast Vote for Nine Hours

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — A man with diabetes was unable cast his vote after the KIEMS system failed to read his fingerprints nine hours after camping at a polling station.

Joseph Kimani, a voter at the Kariokor Social Hall polling station said he had not carried his insulin injection hoping to have voted by noon and return to his home in Murang'a.

"I came here at 2am hoping to cast my vote and go back home. However, after several attempts of trying to identify my finger prints, IEBC officials told me to wait for an alternative identification method."

The polling station was marred with chaos after delays of opening the polls pushed the voters to protest.

Police lobbed tear gas at the voters to disperse them after a section of voters threatened to storm one of the polling stations. Calm was later restored.

The deputy presiding officer told Capital FM News that some of the voting materials were delivered late which could be the reason Kimani's identification took longer than expected.

This year's General Election have witnessed its fair share of surprises. For instance, a woman in North Pokot gave birth at a polling station where she was waiting to cast her vote. In a separate incident, a voter collapsed and died after voting at Lela Primary School polling station in Nyando and his body taken to local mortuary.

It has also witnessed people of all walks of life making an effort to show up and vote.

There are over 40,000 polling stations spread across the country with IEBC saying it has more than 19 million registered voters.

By press time, 40 per cent of voters identified on KIEMS had voted.

Kenya

Opposition's Odinga Rejects Results Showing President in the Lead

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected provisional results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.