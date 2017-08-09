South Africa: Uitenhage K9 Unit Apprehend Suspect With Suspected Stolen Vehicle

press release

SAPS members continue to rid the Uitenhage Cluster of criminal activities in line with our Back to Basics policing approach. Vigilant police officials attach to the Uitenhage K9 were busy with patrols in the Uitenhage area, when they received valuable information, yesterday, 7 August 2017 about a suspicious vehicle. Members followed up on the information and noticed the vehicle driving in Ponana Tini Road, Kwanobuhle at about 13:40 on 7 August 2017. Members pulled the vehicle off the road and through thorough and responsive investigations, the members discovered that the vehicle was stolen in the Mount Road policing area during February 2017. The 18-year-old male suspect was arrested on the spot on a charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a white Mazda 323, was also confiscated by the Vehicle Crime Identification Unit of SAPS.

The 18-year-old male suspect is due to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 10 August 2017 on a charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle. Unrelenting efforts by SAPS members to advance in combatting the theft of motor vehicles are also paying dividends, with the recovery of this suspected stolen vehicle.

The South African Police Service wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.