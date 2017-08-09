South Africa: MPs Reject Motion of No Confidence

After a marathon voting session that was conducted by means of a secret ballot, the majority of Members of Parliament (MPs) have voted against a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Shortly after the counting of votes was conducted, in the presence of observers from both the ruling and opposition parties, MPs from the ruling party burst into song, signalling that the motion had been rejected.

On the day, 384 votes were cast. Out of these, 177 voted for the motion, while 198 rejected the motion.

"Therefore, the motion of no confidence against the President is accordingly negative," said Speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday evening in the National Assembly.

This was the eighth failed motion of no confidence against President Zuma.

The voting came after the Speaker announced on Monday that the voting would be done by a way of a secret ballot.