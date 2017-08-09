Kenya: How Diaspora Voted

Results of votes cast by Kenyans in the diaspora show that President Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 1,504 voted while National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag bearer Raila Odinga got 1,321 votes.

Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Abduba Dida got 5 votes, Dr Ekuru Aukot got eight votes, Mr Michael Mwaura (4) while Joseph Nyaga got two votes.

In Uganda, total vote count show President Kenyatta got 408 votes, Mr Odinga had 322, Mr Dida three votes.

In Tanzania, Mr Odinga had 394, President Kenyatta (393), Aukot (2), Mr Dida has 2, Michael Mwaura had one vote.

In Burundi, President Kenyatta had 47 votes AND Mr Odinga has 48 votes.

In Rwanda, the President garnered 298 votes while the Nasa flag bearer got 255 votes.

Kenyans living in South Africa, who registered also participated in the voting exercise. President Kenyatta got 358 votes while Mr Odinga got 302 votes.