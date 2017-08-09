South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Tamara SAPS

A 78-year-old male, Sipho Mnyani, went missing from his home, Khalana Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town on 03 August 2017.
He was last seen around the township and never returned home. Preliminary investigation was done with no success. The K9 and Mounted Search Units are still searching the surrounding areas and in the bushes. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with different colours in front, a green beanie and grey tekkies.
Anyone who can shed light on his disappearance can contact Detective Constable Siyabulela Faku of Tamara SAPS on 082 319 8056/ 083 733 7878.