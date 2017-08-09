8 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Armed Robbers Arrested After Fresh Produce Market Robbery, Markman, PE

Crimes committed by using firearms remain a priority for the SA Police in Motherwell Cluster, Nelson Mandela Bay. This morning, shortly after 09:00, four suspects armed with fire arms robbed the Fresh Produce Market in Markman industrial zone of a substantial amount of cash.

After alarm was made by the security, the four suspects which attempted to flee making use of a jikeleza taxi parked inside the premises, a Silver VW Golf, found themselves blocked in at the main gates. The four then fled on foot by scaling the gates and evading capture by the security guards. They fled into a bushy area close by, and three of them were arrested shortly thereafter by Swartkops police attending to the robbery. The fourth suspect is still at large.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the swift arrests and added "We will not rest until this fourth suspect joins his fellow robbers in the SAPS cells and be brought before court."

The three arrested males aged 25, 26 and 27 will face a charge of armed robbery on 10 August 2017 when they will appear before the Motherwell Magistrates Court.

