9 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Even As He Wins His 8th No Confidence Vote, Zuma Appears Weak

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On Tuesday afternoon President Jacob Zuma survived his 8th vote of no confidence in Parliament. Despite the massed forces of the opposition to his rule, both outside and inside the ANC, he is still the President of the Republic of South Africa. On the face of it, he has reason to swagger. There was a secret ballot, and he survived. But beneath that, the story is much more complicated. The group of ANC MPs, who owe their political allegiance, their salaries and their careers to the African National Congress, rebelled against party discipline. In some ways, Tuesday's vote looks like just the start of a much more turbulent phase in our politics. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

First, the maths. The simple part of this political equation is this: There are 151 members of the National Assembly who do not belong to the ANC yet 177 members of the house voted to remove Zuma. Which means, obviously, that more MPs voted to remove Zuma than there are members of the opposition parties. Of course, it wasn't enough: 198 ANC MPs voted to keep Zuma as president, and 177 MPs who voted to remove him were well short of the magic 201 number....

South Africa

Four Injured in Bridge Collapse on N3 Highway

Four people were injured after a pedestrian bridge on the N3 highway in Germiston collapsed, Ekurhuleni metro police… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.