8 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Drugs in Aliwal North Cluster

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Aliwal North Cluster — On Monday 7 August 2017 between 14:45 and 22:00, members of K9 Aliwal North together with CI were busy with an intelligence driven operation and followed up positive information at Springs.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested with Cat and Tik to the value of R4290-00 and a 27-year-old suspect was arrested with Tik and crushed Mandrax to the value of R75-00. Still eager to address the root causes of crime, K9 members also made an arrest for possession of dagga at Lady Grey Kwezinaledi this morning, 8 August 2017.

This is all in line with our Back to Basics priority to have focused utilization of resources and enhanced police visibility. The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu thanked the members for their efforts to take the drugs off our streets. Keep up with the good work !

South Africa

Four Injured in Bridge Collapse on N3 Highway

Four people were injured after a pedestrian bridge on the N3 highway in Germiston collapsed, Ekurhuleni metro police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.