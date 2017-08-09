South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Drugs in Aliwal North Cluster

press release

Aliwal North Cluster — On Monday 7 August 2017 between 14:45 and 22:00, members of K9 Aliwal North together with CI were busy with an intelligence driven operation and followed up positive information at Springs.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested with Cat and Tik to the value of R4290-00 and a 27-year-old suspect was arrested with Tik and crushed Mandrax to the value of R75-00. Still eager to address the root causes of crime, K9 members also made an arrest for possession of dagga at Lady Grey Kwezinaledi this morning, 8 August 2017.

This is all in line with our Back to Basics priority to have focused utilization of resources and enhanced police visibility. The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu thanked the members for their efforts to take the drugs off our streets. Keep up with the good work !