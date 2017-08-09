8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Motion of No Confidence - Teflon Zuma Survives but Vote Closer Than Expected

The constitutional motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday was defeated with 198 votes against, 177 for and nine abstentions. Despite the opposition parties' confidence they had the support of enough ANC MPs to meet the threshold of 201 yes'es, it was not to be even if the margins narrowed from a similar vote in November 2016. On Tuesday the ANC pulled a rabbit out of the hat draped in the rhetoric of regime change and coups d'etat, arguing opposition MPs were targeting not the president, but the ANC and its 11-million voters. By MARIANNE MERTEN

Even before the vote was officially announced in what the ANC regards as a victory after a terse debate, its benches burst into song.

The build up was intense. Marches against Zuma and, by the ANC Cape Town region, for Zuma. And there was an ANC parliamentary caucus meeting ahead of the vote, with Zuma in attendance, but not speaking.

There, MPs of the governing party were, again, reminded of the party line - vote against the motion as the ANC could not support the opposition, which was its nemesis. It was ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, who delivered the message. And...

