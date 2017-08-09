9 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNAMID Commends Judiciary Role in Resolution of Conflicts

Khartoum — The Rule of Law Section at the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has appreciated the Sudanese Judiciary and its role in resolution of conflicts at all levels.

It affirmed independence of Sudanese Judiciary from other powers and that the Sudanese judicial system is strong and capable to fully carry out its role.

This came when the Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Daffa Alla met in his office, Wednesday , with the Chief of UNAMID Rule of Law Section, Françoise Simard and discussed ways of reviving the joint cooperation in fields of training and capacity building.

The Chief Justice underlined the Judiciary concern with rehabilitation of judges and assisted cadres to enable them to carry out their role , referring to efforts made to establish courts in Darfur and other states of the Sudan to realize social peace , and rule of law, besides setting up courts at towns and rural areas to decide on simple disputes.

Prof. Haider reviewed the judicial system in Sudan which based on principle of separation of powers and full independence.

Francoise Simard, on her part, underscored importance of reactivation of joint cooperation in areas of training and rehabilitation, asserting that the existence of courts and judicial organs in Darfur States effectively contributes to heightening the rule of law principle.

She called for raising efficacy of native courts for their roles in solving disputes through cordial means.

