8 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Motherwell Cluster Roadblock in Support of Women's Month

Celebrating Women's Month also forms part of the protection of women against crime. The SA Police Service employs women and in support of women in general, SAPS regularly conducts special events using the female personnel and members.

Today, the stations of Motherwell Cluster joined in a combined roadblock with the Nelson Mandela Metro Traffic and Metro Police, where the police members consisted mainly of women. The aim of the roadblock was also in support of "Operation Fiela 2", searching for fire arms, drugs, stolen property and stocktheft. The roadblock was held from 10:00 till 13:00 on the N2 close to Coega. Although no illegal items were found, 19 fines to the value of more than R13 400-00 were issued in terms of the Road Traffic Act to ensure compliance in terms of road safety.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie added that "Our women in blue showcase the empowerment of women. Their abilities should not be underestimated and men need to recognise our women not only during this women's month, but every day."

South Africa

