South Africa: Suspect Remanded in Custody for Murder On SAPS Officer and His Wife

press release

A 33-year-old murder and car hijacking accused, Surprise Mokoebo was remanded in custody when he briefly appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The accused's court appearance follows his apprehension by Brits Cluster trio task team on Friday, 04 August 2017 in Mabopane, Gauteng. He was arrested in connection with an incident in which an off-duty Constable Samuel Hlongwane was killed while his friend was robbed of his BMW on Friday, 02 June 2017 at Letlhabile.

According to information, the Constable was walking along Letlhabile Main road when his friend driving in a BMW, stopped for a chat. They were still chatting when two unknown males confronted and pointed them with firearms. The suspects shot the Constable who managed to retaliate and shot one of them. The third suspect allegedly came with a getaway car, picked the wounded suspect and dropped him at Letlhabile clinic. The other suspect drove the BMW belonging to the Constable's friend, who was unhurt while Constable Hlongwane was certified dead on the scene.

Upon becoming aware of what happened, taxi operators and some members of the community followed the suspects' car until at the clinic where they allegedly assaulted the wounded suspect until he died. The police managed to recover a robbed BMW as well as the suspects' getaway car on Saturday, 03 June 2017 in Soshanguve.

The other suspect has allegedly committed suicide.

The accused will appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court again on Tuesday, 15 August 2017 for formal bail application.