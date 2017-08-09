Namibia: Supreme Court Throws Out Treason Conviction

One of the men convicted and sent to prison at the end of the main Caprivi high treason trial has regained his freedom after more than 14 years in jail.

The prison doors opened for Osbert Mwenyi Likanyi after the Supreme Court on Monday set his conviction and sentence aside, and ordered a permanent stay of prosecution against him in respect of the charges he faced in a marathon trial that ran from late 2003 to December 2015.

Likanyi was subjected to a grave injustice as a result of a wrong Supreme Court decision in 2004, and the court now had to take the exceptional step of revisiting its own earlier ruling and correcting it, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb indicated in the judgement in which Likanyi's conviction and sentence ended up being set aside.

Although the Supreme Court in July 2004 correctly laid out the law with regard to Namibian courts' jurisdiction

in cases where the Namibian authorities were alleged to have breached international law in order to arrest and charge people wanted for crimes committed in the country, the court did not correctly apply the law to the circumstances under which Botswana officials handed Likanyi over to the Namibian Police in December 2002, the deputy chief justice reasoned in his judgement.

Had the law been applied correctly, the court would have found that international law was violated when Likanyi was handed over to the Namibian Police inside Botswana, and that as a result of that illegality, Namibian courts did not have the jurisdiction to try him, deputy chief justice Damaseb also indicated.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute, appeal judge Dave Smuts, and acting judge of appeal Yvonne Mokgoro agreed with the deputy chief justice's decision. Acting judge of appeal Theo Frank, however, dissented - but also stated that in light of the principle of equality before the law, he reluctantly agreed with the order made at the end of the court's majority judgement.

In a dissenting judgement, judge Frank said in his view, it was not appropriate to give someone who had been illegally brought before a Namibian court blanket indemnity against being prosecuted.

He also reasoned that in the Supreme Court's 2004 judgement, in which the court dismissed claims by Likanyi and 12 co-accused in the main Caprivi high treason trial that they had been illegally brought before the Namibian courts and that the courts thus did not have the jurisdiction to try them, the court correctly concluded that the High Court had jurisdiction over Likanyi.

Namibian police officers arrested Likanyi on 6 December 2002, after Botswana officials handed him over to members of the Namibian Police at a disused weighbridge in Botswana, about two kilometres from the Namibian border. Two other men who were also wanted in Namibia on high treason and other charges were with Likanyi when he was handed over on Botswana soil.

While Likanyi was later prosecuted in the main Caprivi high treason trial, the two other men were prosecuted in a second high treason trial.

The challenge that Likanyi and 12 co-accused mounted against the High Court's jurisdiction succeeded in the High Court in early 2004. However, in July 2004, the Supreme Court ruled in a split decision, with three judges against two, that the High Court indeed had the jurisdiction to try them, despite the circumstances in which they were first arrested by the Namibian authorities.

As a result of that decision, Likanyi and his co-accused went through a marathon trial, and in September 2015, Likanyi and 29 other accused were convicted of high treason, nine counts of murder and 90 charges of attempted murder. Likanyi was sentenced to an effective prison term of 15 years on 8 December 2015.

Twelve years after the July 2004 judgement, though, five different judges of the Supreme Court came to a different conclusion. In a judgement delivered in August last year, it was ruled that Namibian officials violated international law when they took one of the men handed over with Likanyi, Boster Mubuyaeta Samuele, into their custody in Botswana before transporting him and his companions to Namibia.

As a result of that finding, the court ruled that Samuele could not be prosecuted in Namibia on the charges he was due to face in the second high treason trial.

Based on that judgement, Likanyi's defence lawyer, Greyson Nyoni, asked the Supreme Court to revisit its 2004 judgement and reverse it as far as it related to Likanyi.

It would only be in exceptional circumstances that the Supreme Court would go back to one of its own previous judgements to correct a wrong decision, but Likanyi's case is one of those, the deputy chief justice said.

In its judgement in July 2004, the majority of the Supreme Court wrongly concluded that Likanyi's surrender to the Namibian Police was not in breach of international law, and that error now had to be corrected, he said.