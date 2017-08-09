Namibia: Whites Reluctant to Participate in HIV Survey

White Namibians are reluctant to participate in the first-ever Namibia population-based HIV impact assessment (Namphia) survey, project coordinator at the health ministry Karen Banda says.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Banda said one of their biggest challenges since the survey commenced in April was that some of the white participants they approached "did not want to be associated with HIV".

The nationwide survey assesses HIV viral prevention, care and treatment in Namibia in order to assist government to establish how many people are currently infected with the virus, how many new infections are there, and how many infected people are on treatment.

The household-based survey covers approximately 12 000 randomly selected households countrywide. The survey started in April in the Khomas, Erongo and Omaheke regions.

Four teams are currently collecting data in Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Hardap, Zambezi and Kavango West, before they move on to other regions.

Banda urged all Namibians who are selected to participate to cooperate as this is a national issue which needs to be tackled by everyone.

Team leader Teofelus Namhando said another challenge was a lack of trust between participants and interviewers, as most interviewees felt it would be easier for them to interact with someone of their race and cultural background.

"Some people refused to speak to us at all as they claim they have private doctors, and shared and received all information from their doctors."

Despite these challenges, both Banda and Namhando said the process is bearing fruit as those community members who participated were very cooperative and eager to learn more about the virus in general, as well as finding out their HIV status.

The survey is an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the Namibia Statistics Agency and the Namibia Institute of Pathology. It is funded by the United States President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), through the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The statistics will be released in 2018.

- Nampa