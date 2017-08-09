Namibian actress Zenlia Philander has been awarded two trophies during a very competitive six-day event held at the Boca Raton Lodge outside Miami, Florida.

The 20-year-old actress, who is part of Committed Artists of Namibia (CAN), won the Overall Best Actress at the International Talent Showcase Convention (ITS) last week.

Philander also won the Teen-Adult Best Female Actor award.

Selected participants from eight countries around the world, namely the USA, South Africa, Nigeria, Canada, Jamaica, Namibia, the Bahamas and Haiti, took part in the world-renowned event that was staged for the ninth year.

The event was attended by many top American art industry agents, managers, film and theatre casting directors as well as judges and talent scouts.

Philander, a junior CAN actress, also successfully auditioned for a scholarship at the New York Film School with an excerpt from the play, 'The Porridge Queen', which she participated in during a regional educational Namibian theatre tour by CAN last month. The actress got five film, model and theatre callbacks to consider for next year.

Philander, who first acted at age 15 in the Athol Fugard play 'Valley Song', is currently studying for a four-year BA degree in theatre performing arts at the Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, Canada.

According to her mother, actress Felicity Celento, who accompanied Philander as a chaperone on the trip, it was money well spent and invested in her daughter to widen her creative horizons on all international creative levels.

CAN will stage 'The Porridge Queen' in aid of Philander's studies abroad on Saturday, 2 September at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC). The same play will also be taken on tour to eight other regions in the country in September.

