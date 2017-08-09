Namibia's foreign reserves hit a record high of US$2,15 billion as at the end of June 2017, according to the central bank's money and banking statistics released on Monday.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) said the level of international reserves rose in June 2017 from the US$1,9 billion which was recorded at the end of May 2017.

According to the central bank, the increase in the level of reserves is mainly due to an inflow of international loans received for budget deficit financing.

Local brokerage firm Simonis Storm Security (SSS) said in their analysis that looking forward, they expect the foreign reserves to be favourable, supported by a stronger rand, continued quarterly settlement of outstanding amounts by Banco Nacional de Angola until January 2018, and an expected improvement of the trade balance as the mining sector strengthens.

Meanwhile, the central bank's statistics show that government debt is at its all-time high of US$5,3 billion (July 2017), while its year-to-date growth of 18,4% is below its long-run average of 24,4%.

