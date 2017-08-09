The ministry of finance decided not to bail out the Roads Contractor Company with N$7 million for the parastatal to pay the salaries of around 400 workers for July.

The RCC, a state-owned roads company, asked the works ministry last week to rescue them by providing them with the millions to pay their workers. But it looks like that plan has failed, feeding into speculation that several ministers are using their portfolios to choke the roads entity.

RCC acting chief executive Seth Herunga and works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that they had asked for additional funds to pay the salaries of the workers.

Goeiemann said although he heard from his colleagues that the finance minister had rejected the RCC's request, he is yet to receive a written rejection letter.

The works ministry asked the finance ministry for extra funds, but finance minister Calle Schlettwein decided not to bail out the institution which he is pushing to close.

"I wrote to them, and am still waiting for an official written response," Goeiemann reiterated.

Herunga said: "Our line ministry, the works ministry, approved that we get the money. But finance rejected our request, leaving us in the position we are in now".

"I wonder how some of those ministers who want to close down the company would cope without salaries for two weeks," he stated.

Herunga said workers have stopped going to work because their salaries have not been paid.

"I do not ask them to come to work. How do I force someone who cannot even afford N$10 taxi fare to come to work while they did not get their salary?" he asked.

Herunga added that the workers' medical aid and pension funds were also being affected as they can no longer pay over such dues.

"People are stressed and frustrated. If you really have a problem with the management or the board, then replace them, but do not let the employees suffer," he charged.

While he emphasised that it is not in the best interest of the country to close down the RCC, he said government must make the decision on whether they are going to close or resuscitate the RCC as the employees are the only ones suffering while this decision is being awaited.

Comparing the RCC's request for N$300 million to TransNamib's N$19 billion needed for a so-called turnaround strategy, Herunga said those calling for the closure of the RCC do not understand the importance of the entity in the country.

SUFFOCATE

The Namibian has since last month reported that Schlettwein, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and national planning commission (NPC) minister Tom Alweendo have been pushing for the closure of the RCC.

Schlettwein was unreachable for comment, and questions sent via WhatsApp went unanswered.

It is not only Schlettwein who refused to bail out the RCC, as Alweendo's national planning ministry also refused to enjoin the N$7 million transfer for the RCC to pay their workers.

Sources said NPC permanent secretary Leevi Hungamo wrote the rejection letter last week when the works ministry asked the NPC to divert funds from capital projects to pay RCC salaries.

The Namibian understands that senior officials from the public enterprises ministry approached the RCC's banker, and told them not to give the RCC a loan to pay salaries.

Those allegations give credibility to allegations by the RCC that some ministers are using their power to choke the parastatal and to force it to close.

Jooste denied going to Bank Windhoek, and that he has no powers to visit the bank to ask about the RCC.

Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb has been the only person to publicly defend the RCC.

While the politicians and technocrats are fighting whether the company should exist or not, hundreds of workers face uncertain futures and unpaid salaries.

The Namibian spoke to three RCC workers at the company headquarters in Windhoek to get the feeling on the impact of the uncertainty at the engineering company.

Two long-serving employees declined to comment because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

One employee said it saddens him that he might lose the house he has been paying for over decades, with only a few years left before he fully pays off the bond.

Another worker, who only identified himself as Michael, told The Namibian that he had N$11 000 in his bank account which he has been saving since he started working at the company in 2012.

"I don't have any other source of income. I have started using that money because I have to pay for things, feed my children and send money home," Michael said.

The workers agreed that the RCC has been mismanaged in the past, but that government should make a decision on the future of the organisation, or at least pay the salaries while the decision is being made.

The workers said while senior staff members can make plans to survive for three to four months without a salary, general workers often live from hand to mouth.

"Some of these people live outside Windhoek. They work three weekends in a month so that they can have the weekend at the end of the month to themselves and go home to their wives and children, only to be told that they will not get a salary," the worker complained.

His colleague said he had to take a bank overdraft just to make sure he pays for water, electricity and food.

The Namibian reported in May this year that the RCC did not pay their salaries on time. It was also reported in August last year that salaries were not paid on time due to technical hiccups.