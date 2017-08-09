Namibia: World Failed to Invest in Breastfeeding

No country in the world supports breastfeeding mothers like they should, according to a new report released last week by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

The Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which evaluated 194 nations, found that only 40% of children younger than six months are breastfed exclusively (given nothing but breastmilk) and only 23 countries have exclusive breastfeeding rates above 60%.

According to this scorecard, Namibia's breastfeeding outcome is that US$1,32 (N$17,43) was allocated per child by donor funding in 2013. New analysis in a latest scorecard that was released at this year's World Breastfeeding Week, shows that an investment of US$4,70 (N$61,82) per newborn could generate US$300 billion in economic gains by 2025.

The scorecard further shows that 88% of primary health facilities offer individual of Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling.

Lydia Kamati, a nurse with the Namibian Planned Parenthood Association, who also works close with young people especially teenage mothers in Windhoek, said that despite counselling, young mothers do not want to breastfeed because they are afraid their breast will become 'socky'.

"Most are worried their breast will fall and they will become old too quickly, while others are scared of the stigma attached to breastfeeding of being useless if you get pregnant before marriage and thus they do not want to be seen with the babies, let alone breastfeed them," Kamati said.

A teenage mother who spoke to The Namibian yesterday, said she is under pressure from her partner "because he will joke repeatedly and say 'I hope your breast will stay the same', and that he cannot go out with a person with 'fallen heroes' (breasts that are socky)."

"That is why I did not breastfeed. I wanted my breast to remain perky," she said. According to Kamati, these and other reasons are why especially young mothers do not breastfeed.

"Although you find those who cannot wait to connect with their babies through breastfeeding."

Meanwhile the report states that evidence shows that breastfeeding has cognitive and health benefits for both infants and their mothers. It is especially critical during the first six months of life, helping prevent diarrhoea and pneumonia, two major causes of death in infants.

Mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, two leading causes of death among women.

The director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start in life.

"Breastmilk works like a baby's first vaccine, protecting infants from potentially deadly diseases and giving them all the nourishment they need to survive and thrive," Ghebreyesus said.

Unicef executive director Anthony Lake said that breastfeeding is one of the most effective and cost effective investments. He also said that nations can make investments in the health of their youngest members and the future health of their economies and societies.

"By failing to invest in breastfeeding, we are failing mothers and their babies and paying a double price: in lost lives and in lost opportunities."

Nurturing the Health and Wealth of Nations

The Investment Case for Breastfeeding suggests that meeting this target could save the lives of 520 000 children under the age of five and potentially generate US$300 billion in economic gains over 10 years, as a result of reduced illness and healthcare costs and increased productivity, the report further stated.