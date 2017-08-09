Malawi: Wanderers Settle Players Outstanding Dues

Be Forward Wanderers have settled players outstanding dues amounting to K5.5 million.

The development follows players took the executive committee to task for their dues threatening not to play the fierce Blantyre derby against archrivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday they lost 1-0.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao confirmed settling the outstanding allowances in the region of K5.5 million.

Butao said although the team secured K100 million annual sponsorship from Japanese second hand car dealers, Be Forward the money was not enough to meet the total budget of running the club in season.

"We don't only depend on sponsorship because it cannot meet our budget. So we subside with what we get from gate collections," Butao said.

He also attributed the delay to pay players to logistical arrangement by Be Forward in releasing funding to the club.

"Normally the funding comes periodically. Its not that they give us a big chunk at once," he added.

"Players should understand that this is not something of we like."