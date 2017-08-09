9 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Political Party Funding Bill Coming

Zambia's parliament.
By Evans Mulenga

The long lingering debate of whether or not to fund political parties by government may finally be settled with government announcing that a bill is on the cards.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda said that the bill will be introduced in the next sitting of parliament between September and December.

Lubinda said the draft bill was already on the table and open for refining in terms of the magnitude of the funding and who would be entitled.

The Kabwata lawmaker said that members of the public would be given an opportunity to input in the bill before it is presented in parliament.

Political parties have often lobbied that they be funded by government to ease some of the burden of running their affairs.

The debate has been inclusive over time with the extent of the funding and which parties should be entitled stalling the debate.

