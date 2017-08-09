9 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Saviour Chishimba Clocks One Week in Police Custody

By Mike Makasa

United Progressive Party president Saviour Chishimba has clocked one week behind bars after having being detained last Thursday on a charge of defamation of the President.

The outspoken UPP leader has been one of the harshest critics of President Edgar Lungu and his remark at a press briefing in July where he said that "chalo chakwawiso" loosely translated as is it your father's country?

Chishimba was bundled away in a police van whilst appearing on a radio program on privately owned Diamond Television.

He has yet to be presented before the courts of the law where he could be eligible for bail.

Chishimba is currently locked up at Woodlands Police Station.

On Wednesday expelled Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili visited Chishimba at Woodlands Police Station with the duo having an emotional exchange of views after embracing.

People's Party president Mike Mulongoti also visited Chishimba behind bars.

