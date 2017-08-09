Namibia: Israeli Tourist Killed in Road Accident

According to Omusati police spokesperson, warrant officer Linekela Shikongo, Amos Gal (72), who was driving the pick-up vehicle, swerved to avoid hitting a donkey. He then lost control, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

They were rushed to the Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital a few kilometres away, but Gal succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the health centre.

The passengers sustained minor injuries.

Gal's next of kin in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been informed of his death. Meanwhile, a pedestrian who was run over by a car at Onandjaba at Okalongo in the Omusati region also succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital on Friday.

The police report that Immanuel Haihambo (30), was crossing a bridge at around 22h00 when a white Polo sedan driving from Outapi to Okalongo hit him.

He sustained multiple injuries, and was rushed to the Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital, where he died upon arrival.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Shikongo warned motorists driving along the Oshakati-Okahao and Oshakati-Outapi roads to exercise caution because of the presence of stray donkeys on these roads, especially at night.