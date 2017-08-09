9 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Israeli Tourist Killed in Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marx Itamalo

According to Omusati police spokesperson, warrant officer Linekela Shikongo, Amos Gal (72), who was driving the pick-up vehicle, swerved to avoid hitting a donkey. He then lost control, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

They were rushed to the Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital a few kilometres away, but Gal succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the health centre.

The passengers sustained minor injuries.

Gal's next of kin in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been informed of his death. Meanwhile, a pedestrian who was run over by a car at Onandjaba at Okalongo in the Omusati region also succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital on Friday.

The police report that Immanuel Haihambo (30), was crossing a bridge at around 22h00 when a white Polo sedan driving from Outapi to Okalongo hit him.

He sustained multiple injuries, and was rushed to the Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital, where he died upon arrival.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Shikongo warned motorists driving along the Oshakati-Okahao and Oshakati-Outapi roads to exercise caution because of the presence of stray donkeys on these roads, especially at night.

Namibia

Philander Wins International Actress Award

Namibian actress Zenlia Philander has been awarded two trophies during a very competitive six-day event held at the Boca… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.