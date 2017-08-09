Namibia: Rukoro Dismisses Zifa Appeal

The secretary general of the Namibia Football Association, Barry Rukoro has dismissed attempts by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) to have the result of their second leg Chan match against Namibia overturned.

Namibia won the match, which took place on 23 July in Harare, 5-4 on penalties to progress to the final round of Chan (African Nations Championship) qualifiers, but the referee, Thulani Sibandze was later suspended by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), for allowing an illegitimate goal scored by Namibia during the penalty shootout to stand.

The contentious penalty was Namibia's third, taken by midfielder Dynamo Fredericks, who stopped and feinted after completing his run up, before slotting the ball past Zimbabwe's keeper Herbert Rusawo.

According to Fifa's Laws of the Game, 'it is an offence if the kicker 'feints to kick the ball once the kicker has completed the run up (feinting during the run up is permitted)."

"The guidance is that once the kicker has arrived at the ball the run up is completed, and if the kicker then feints then this is an offence punishable by a caution (yellow card) and an indirect free kick (for a penalty in normal time) and the kick being declared 'missed' in kicks from the penalty mark," it adds.

A Zimbabwean online newspaper bulawayo24.com on Sunday reported that Zifa's general secretary Joseph Mamutse had sent a letter to Caf to appeal against the result.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association, after a thorough review of the controversial incident in which a ghost goal was scored during the penalty shoot out, hereby advises the Confederation of African Football of its official appeal to have that effort declared null and void because of a technical error," Zifa stated in its letter of appeal.

Zifa's communication manager Xolisani Gwesela also confirmed to bulawayo24.com that they had launched the appeal.

"It's true that we have launched an appeal and we are hoping that the result will be overturned," he said.

Rukoro on Wednesday, however, said that Zifa had not followed the correct procedures in filing their complaint.

"I don't think it will come to anything, because of the procedures and the time limit to file a complaint," he said.

"The rules are clear - the referee's decision is final. If it is later discovered that there was a wrong decision by the referee, CAF will only penalise the referee," he added.

"Until yesterday (Monday) we have received communication from CAF as normal. I think CAF thinks its immaterial, not because it is factually wrong, but because of the time factor," he said.

Rukoro said that Namibia received a written complaint from Zifa in the changing room after the match, with Namibian captain Ronald Ketjijere having signed it off, but he said Zifa had not done anything since then.

"I read about their appeal on 6 August, so it's been portrayed that the appeal was made then, but it had to be made two weeks ago already. You have 48 hours to lodge an appeal while you must also pay a fee of US$2 000 to Caf," he said.

"When you make a complaint, the match commissioner will take the letter and file it to Caf, but the party that appeals must still make a presentation to Caf and pay the fee before the case can be officially registered," he added.

"Zifa have a new executive committee and I think they might not have taken note of this. Caf are still communicating with us and I think this protest will come to nothing," he said.