9 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ten Schools to Close in Kavango East

Ten schools in the Kavango East region are to be closed because the enrolment numbers do not warrant their continued existence.

The director of education in Kavango East, Fanuel Kapapero, told Nampa in a recent interview that there must be at least 35 pupils in a class.

The closure of the schools is also a way of government cutting down on unnecessary expenditure.

Kapapero could not reveal the schools, and only said the process started last month.

"Both the staff members and pupils will be transferred to other schools," he stated.

Kapapero added that the directorate is consulting parents in their efforts to transfer pupils to nearby schools.

Some of the schools earmarked for closure have permanent structures, which can be used for adult literacy classes.

- Nampa

