Malawi: Kachilika Stars As Thunder Hit Tasaukadala - Rainbow Paints

Joana Kachilika sporting talent has never been in doubt. With a 6 ft 6 frame, the towering goal defender has always been as dominant in Malawi's netball.

On Tuesday at the Blantyre Youth Centre, she was able to show the progress she has made with a dominant performance as she inspired her side to wallop Gerald Tasaukadala 123-10 in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League.

One spectator Mercy Mbanga from Chitawira township hailed the Thunder Captain for her movements and inspirational words to her charges who most of them are upcoming netballers.

" Joana has improved tremendously because she is posting well and her movement makes it easy to create space. She is very aggressive. I credit her captaincy and hardworking spirit ," She said.

Buoyed by Pilirani Msukwa and Martha Dambo Thunder Queens threatened in all the four quarters as they kept Gerald Tasaukadala within sight. They l led in all the quarters.

At the other end Gerald shooter tried to wreak havoc but lacked composure near the goal posts.

The result means that Thunder Queens are basking comfortably on the summit table with 6 points from 2 games.

In another encounter, Tigresses registered their first victory against Chilomoni Sisters 48-31 baskets. Last Saturday, Tigresses drew 39-all against Prison Sisters.

Chilomoni were a better side in the first 10 minutes as they led 5-0 before Tigresses resurrected after sensing danger.

On recess time, both teams were tied 10-10 before Tigresses accelerated their gears to lead 22-14 in the second quarter.

However, Tigresses coach Peace Kaluwa was deternmined that her side will catch up with the rest of the teams as they are still in the buildup campaign.

Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League Fixtures Thursday, 10th August 2017 Gerald Tasaukadala vs Tigresses @ BYC from 1:30pm Kukoma Diamonds vs Shizaella @ BYC from 3pm.

Saturday, 12 August 2017 Tigresses vs Young Professionals@ BYC 10:30am Chilomoni Sisters vs Thunder Queens @ BYC from 12noon Serenity vs Gerald Tasaukadala from 1:30pm. Shizaella Queens vs Prison Sisters from 3pm. Sunday, 13th August 2017 Prison Sisters vs Kukoma Diamonds @ Cobbe