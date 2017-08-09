Namibia: More Support for Cancer Patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia (WO30), an incorporated association not for gain that is registered with the ministries of health and of trade and industry, has continuously strived for the betterment of the conditions related to the fight against and support for those afflicted by cancer in the country.

Founded in 1968 by the late Dr A Bernhard May, the association is actively engaged in creating awareness, educating and supporting Namibians in the fight against the scourge.

A key element in the war on cancer is our interim homes and transport support for patients receiving treatment at primarily the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre at the Windhoek Central Hospital and Namibian Oncology Centre in Eros Park, in Windhoek.

Commitment at all levels and from all stakeholders remains pivotal in making an impact on this journey of change.

This said, as change plays a cardinal role, because a change in attitude, breaking the stigma and developing better national plans to combat diseases, is part of CAN's mission to rid communities of non-communicable diseases like cancer.

In order to bring this change about, the association has embarked on a capital project to expand room capacity at House Acacia interim home from accommodating 21 patients, to 33 during the next 12 months.

"We are awaiting final density rezoning to commence construction of the new wing, while alterations to the existing structures have already increase our capacity on the interim," said CAN.

"In addition to the above, we have established the Chica Interim Home for children fighting cancer as well - a home where mothers of afflicted children, as well as the child can enjoy a "safe haven" while undergoing treatment in Windhoek," the association added. Both these homes offer free services to cancer patients, with three wholesome meals provided and transport to and from the treatment facilities.