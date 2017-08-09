Namibia: Zooming in On USAID HIV Clinical Technical Assistance

The USAID HIV clinical services technical assistance project (UTAP) is aimed at controlling the spread of the epidemic in the country.

The brainchild of the ministry of health and its US donor partners such as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), USAID and technical implementers IntraHealth international, the programme was launched in 2015.

It was established with the sole aim of contributing to controlling the HIV epidemic in Namibia, according to IntraHealth communications officer Valery Mwashekele.

She said this would be done through accelerating services to address unmet needs for antiretroviral therapy by targeting facility-based HIV prevention and testing services and linkages to care, improving the early initiation of antiretroviral therapy, and adherence to treatment regimes among persons living with HIV to achieve viral load suppression.

The initiative also aims to improve the quality of clinical care using standardised tools, and to generate real-time and quality data at health facilities. In short, the programme facilitates the treatment of HIV among rural communities.

According to Mwashekele, the programme was rolled out in the eight districts of Odibo (Ohangwena), Oshikuku (Omusati), Nyangana, Andara, (Kavango East), Onandjokwe, Omuthiya, Tsumeb (Oshikoto) and Grootfontein (Otjozondjupa).

The health ministry, with the assistance of all the above-mentioned partners, provided the technical support, including the training and recruitment of staff and the provision of vehicles.

The programme has employed 189 people at all its sites, she noted. Among these are three clinical mentors, eight nurse mentors, 28 registered nurses, 30 enrolled nurses, three human resources and finance officers, eight monitoring and evaluation officers, eight pharmacists assistants, 24 administration and data clerks, 64 health assistants and 13 drivers.During the initial stages of the programme, some sites had difficulty in finding suitable space to attend to patients.

One such place was the Omuntele centre, where the regional councillor offered one of his offices to be used as an UTAP office.

This prompted the health ministry and the donors and partners to come up with the idea of using prefabricated containers as offices for staff.

IntraHealth purchased 12 prefabricated containers for N$ 3,3 million to set up offices at 12 clinics. The prefabricated structures were put up at the Tsintsabis and Kuvukiland clinics in the Tsumeb district, Omuntele and Ontananga in the Onandjokwe district, Onkani and Onheleiwa in the Oshikuku district, Onyuulaye and Onkumbula in the Omuthiya district, Biro and Kanyongo in the Andara district and Ndonga Linena and Mbambi in the Nyangana district.

Thomas Lazarus, a UTAP nurse mentor at the Oshikuku district hospital, explained the role of the mentor.

"I guide, and give up-to-date information to nurses in the whole district," he told The Namibian.

Lazarus said before UTAP, only doctors could prescribe ART drugs to patients. This caused a high workload on doctors, and HIV patients had to wait for long periods to be assisted at hospitals. However, it was then agreed that if nurses could be trained to provide ART drugs, things would be easier on the doctors. "Nurses were then trained, and now they can also prescribe ART," he noted.

The system of nurses providing ART drugs to patients is called the nurse-initiated management of ART (Nimart). Lazarus has to advise all the Nimart nurses in the Oshikuku district on ART, as well as give knowledge and skills on HIV matters.

"ART is a very complicated issue, and therefore needs a highly trained individual to look after patients. Sometimes patients have complicated cases, especially non-adherence, etc. These are things that need to be looked at closely so that the next course of action could be decided," he said, adding that the training and mentoring of Nimart nurses is vital in all senses.

Lazarus said as part of his work, he visits Nimart clinics to continually monitor progress and give advice. "They call me anytime they have a difficult situation, and I advise them over the phone," he said.

Gideon Ashungo is a registered nurse under UTAP at the Omuntele clinic. Formerly a Namibian Defence Force (NDF) nurse, he was trained as an UTAP nurse in 2014.

"Generally, my duties are to deal with HIV patients and their situations," he explained. He counsels and gives ART drugs to patients at the clinic.

Asked what warms his heart regarding his job, he stated: "Nothing more than seeing a patient who came looking frail and weak coming back after a month or so in good shape and looking strong. Most people come for ART very weak, but if they adhere to the treatment instructions, you would see a definite difference," he added.

Ashungo said as a technique, he has separated the medical files of his patients: for those with a high viral load, and those with a low viral load.

"The ones with high viral loads are normally those who had just started treatment. I check their progress, always counsel them on adherence, and to live positively and healthily," he said, adding that in no time, these patients' viral load would come down."

"Sometimes, a patient's viral load would have been down, and you will see it going up. I always ask them the cause, and sometimes they come up with many excuses. One could tell that they skipped taking medication because they had gone to a wedding for a week, or something like that", he continued.

However, they as health workers have the unenviable task of encouraging patients to take their treatment seriously, and enjoy doing so.