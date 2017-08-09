Malawi: Mia Rides Higher in Malawi Congress Party

That the joining of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) by Muhamad Sidik Mia has sent shivers down the spine of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is palpably clear. Since Mia's move to MCP some two weeks ago, the ruling DPP has been behaving like a hysterical and confused rabbit.

A week after Malawi Congress Party's President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera welcomed Mia at a massive and one-of-the-kind political rally held at Nabu in Chikwawa, the ruling DPP under the tutelage of embattled Secretary General, Greselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, organized a political rally in the same area, which was meant to defuse the political 'movement' that Mia had ignited,.

As it turned out, the DPP rally dismally failed in both attendance and message; it paled distantly in comparison to the MCP rally which it was meant to defuse. The ruling party and its cabal of lieutenants attempted now to turn the heat on Mia and Chakwera through the traditional as well as on social media.

The DPP's strategy was to sow seeds of division in MCP by taking advantage of what appears to be constant shadow-boxing and resistance over Mia's coming. The strategy appeared to be working when MCP's Vice President and Speaker of National Assembly, Richard Msowoya held a political rally in Mzimba with some party members christened as 'rebels' in the party.

At the rally, Msowoya and the 'rebels' appeared to throw salvos at the 'other camps' and chided the coming in of Sidik Mia to MCP as unproceduaral and not really deserving the fanfare that came with it. The seemingly in-fighting was a cause for celebration by the DPP crows such that it was a shock when not before long, they saw Dr. Lazarus Chakwera sitting side by side with Msowaya and Sidik Mia in another hugely successful and massively patronized political rally held in Nkhotakota, in the central region.

The DPP strategy is now off-balance because, contrary to the notion that MCP is divided (as propagated by DPP), the coming in of Sidik Mia appears to have had a magnetic effect on the party. Mia has brought together all the warring factions and the party seems to be gathering political momentum by the day. This is what is giving the DPP sleepless nights

Now Jeffry Kapusa, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) television personality famous for his ' Splash On' music slogan has been unceremoniously removed from the television section and relocated to the radio section of the broadcasting house apparently for questioning why MBCTV appears to be throwing all caution to the wind, and going into overdrive in its propaganda against Sidik Mia.

According to a source who opted for anonymity for fear of losing her job, Kapusa asked what he thought was a seemingly harmless question during one of the routine 'news' meetings about about why the station appears to be losing sleep over Sidik Mia.

"Kapusa only questioned why the news content was all of a sudden about Sidik Mia and MCP . He was of the view that we need to balance propaganda with hard news facts, but it appears the powers that be at the station were not happy, and he received his marching orders immediately thereafter," Said the source.

This only underlines the fact that, contrary to pronouncements that the ruling party does not fear Sidik Mia, evidence points to the fact that the DPP is scared stiff and has been rattled by the political tidal wave that has been triggered by lower Shire giant when he joined MCP.

According to Blantyre based political analyst, Charles Charles Minole: "the election in 2019 is MCP's to lose. The Mia's wave seems to have brought about some good fortunes upon the oldest political party in Malawi, and the party can only take advantage of his popularity to win votes in the populace southern region."