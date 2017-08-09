South Africa: Violence Against Women - Not in My Name

analysis

There are laws to protect women and children from abusers, but there is no will to enforce them and anyway, laws alone are not enough.

As we celebrate Women's Day today, four women will die at the hands of their intimate partners. According to the Medical Research Council and the Centre for Public Mental Health, domestic violence is the most common form of violence against South African women and children.

I am a solution-driven person. I want to know what's driving this crime against our women and children - the most vulnerable of society. Women and children should feel safe in their families, but unfortunately, in South African society, they are not, and their situation is getting worse.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 5.5 in every 100,00 children are murdered, 34% of those murders happen in the home and girls (44%) are more likely to be murdered in the home than boys (28%). The same study established that child abuse and neglect were evident in 75% of murders of girls. 36-40% of pregnant women experience abuse at the hands of their intimate partners, resulting in extreme personal risk and risk to the baby, who may be born pre-term...