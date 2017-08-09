5 August 2017

Ethiopia: U.S. Pledges U.S.$137 Million to Ethiopia

The United States has granted 137 million dollars for humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia where more than 7.8 million people are in need of urgent food aid due to the surge in drought in five regional states of the country.

On the same day, the US also provided 33 million dollars of aid to 2.6 million Kenyans who are under the same condition. The assistance has raised the financial support of the US to the two countries to almost half a billion dollars in 2017.

This comes three months after the Donald Trump Administration presented a budget cut to the US congress.

The assistance includes the distribution of about 111,000tn of relief food aid to be distributed to three million people in Ethiopia. The number of people who are in critical condition is likely to swell in Ethiopia, according to a recent report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA).

The US is one of the biggest donors of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia and Kenya and the leading humanitarian donor globally.

