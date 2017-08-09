South Africa: #MduduziManana - Shocking, Yes. Surprising? Not So Much

analysis

It's barely Tuesday, and South Africa's high-drama news diet has already served up Higher Education Deputy Minister, Mduduzi Manana, allegedly assaulting Mandisa Duma for calling him gay. Yet, subsequent discussions and apologies have unpacked neither the homophobia in her using the word as a slur, nor his frame of reference for clearly agreeing it was an insult.

I've shared before that in high school, I, too, stumbled upon that girl who used the taunt, "But you are gay" as a weapon. Such is intended to emasculate you among male bystanders. If you don't aggressively (read: violently) disprove it, her gender be damned, you're seen as allowing the taunter to get away with it. This is as good as saying it's true - you're gay.

Gayness is seen as letting others wield power over you (by calling you gay, for example); the idea of being dominated this way has sexual connotations I won't go into. Femininity is framed as weakness before others' insults, which carries the same connotations as gayness is thought to. The only way a man can shift being feminised (or made gay) off of himself at that point is by feminising others back. Ergo, violence.

Verbal bullying is...