8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #MduduziManana - Shocking, Yes. Surprising? Not So Much

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Siya Khumalo

It's barely Tuesday, and South Africa's high-drama news diet has already served up Higher Education Deputy Minister, Mduduzi Manana, allegedly assaulting Mandisa Duma for calling him gay. Yet, subsequent discussions and apologies have unpacked neither the homophobia in her using the word as a slur, nor his frame of reference for clearly agreeing it was an insult.

I've shared before that in high school, I, too, stumbled upon that girl who used the taunt, "But you are gay" as a weapon. Such is intended to emasculate you among male bystanders. If you don't aggressively (read: violently) disprove it, her gender be damned, you're seen as allowing the taunter to get away with it. This is as good as saying it's true - you're gay.

Gayness is seen as letting others wield power over you (by calling you gay, for example); the idea of being dominated this way has sexual connotations I won't go into. Femininity is framed as weakness before others' insults, which carries the same connotations as gayness is thought to. The only way a man can shift being feminised (or made gay) off of himself at that point is by feminising others back. Ergo, violence.

Verbal bullying is...

South Africa

Lesotho Will Stop Being 'Bad Boys' - PM

Newly-elected Prime Minister Tom Thabane has vowed that Lesotho will stop being the "bad boys" of southern Africa. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.