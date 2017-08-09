8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Motion of No Confidence - EFF Brings Pretoria to a Standstill, Schooling in Soweto Disrupted Ahead of Vote

In a show of support to opposition party leaders who participated in the no confidence vote in the National Assembly, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to await the results of the motion of no confidence while in Soweto streets were blocked with burning tyres and stones as pupils protested. By ORATENG LEPODISE and BHEKI C. SIMELANE.

"We are saying Zuma must fall and he must fall now," said EFF regional chairman Benjamin Disoloane.

Disoloane was among hundreds of EFF supporters who converged on the Capital on Tuesday morning ahead of the afternoon's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma debate and vote.

"He should know that Tshwane is not his home," said Disoloane, promising that they would make sure that Zuma knows that he is not welcomed in the capital city.

Several similar marches took place around the country in anticipation of Tuesday's vote which National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday would take place through secret ballot.

The Speaker's decision brought hope to opposition parties who believed that a secret vote would see more ANC MPs voting in favour of the opposition motion.

