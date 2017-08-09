Nigeria: Usule, Adamu, Ibenegbu Make VAT Wonder Goal 11 Shortlist

The race for the Match Day 30 VAT Wonder Goal has opened between Martins Usule of Katsina United, Adamu Hassan of Nasarawa United and Ikechukwu Ibenegbu of Enyimba International.

Usule netted the only goal in Katsina United's 1-0 defeat of former champions, Kano Pillars and selectors were unanimous in the nomination of the goal which began with a move inches across the halfway line. In all, only four Katsina United players were involved in that move from that point with the ball felling to Destiny Ashade on the right side of the midfield. Ashade ran the ball through the visitor's men in the midfield before locating Nasiru Sani whose soft high float was connected by Adamu inside the box with a powerful header amidst ball watching defenders.

"He was graceful in that jump and the execution of the heading had all the trappings of practice routine", said Niyi Oyeleke, an experienced television sports events producer with Supersport.

Adamu Hassan netted twice as Nasarawa United subdued El-Kanemi Warriors at the Lafia Township Stadium and it came off a long high ball which landed behind the El-Kanemi center backs for Adamu Hassan to latch on and chip over the goalkeeper.

Again, Oyeleke applauded the goal pointing to the effortless execution. "It was a product of vision of a creative midfielder who initiated a quick counter using the long ball to beat the retreating backline and allowing Hassan to draw out the keeper before calmly lobbing above him. From the 18 yard box of Nasarawa, we can see that only two other players touched the ball before it got to Hassan",

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu 88th minute goal was one of the two late goals that rescued the seven times champions, Enyimba International from what was looking like a possible defeat. Kelly Kester's 12th minute own goal was held on to by Lobi Stars until NPFL seasons' highest goal record holder, Mfon Udoh started the revival with an 83rd minute goal before Old Fox, Ibenegbu executed a curly free kick from 25 yards that left the goalkeeper stranded.

Video of all three goals has been put forward for voting on the NPFL website, www.npfl.ng and twitter handle, @LMCNPFL. Voting will end at 11.59pm on Thursday, August 10.