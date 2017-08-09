Nigeria: Policeman Arraigned for Allegedly Burgling Jonathan's House

Abuja — A 23-year- old man, Musa Musa was Tuesday arraigned before Magistrate Marbel Segun-Bello of Magistrate Court, Wuse 2, for allegedly burgling the Abuja residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan, at No. 89, Fourth Avenue in the Gwarimpa district of Abuja.

Musa, who was a Sergeant with the Nigerian Police Force, was arraigned yesterday before the magistrate court following his arrest, trial and subsequent dismissal from the force over his alleged complicity in the said criminal offense.

Though, the Nigeria Police said it arrested three of its officers for stealing items valued at several millions of naira from the Abuja residence of the former president, only Musa was however docked.

When the one count charge in the police first information report dated 8th August, 2017, was read to him, he entered a not guilty plea.

Consequently, his lawyer, Gabriel Egbule moved an application for his bail.

According to the charge, Musa was accused of house breaking, mischief and theft contrary to Sections 353, 326 and 288 of the Penal Code Law Cap 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

It reads, "That you Musa Musa, a dismissed police officer on the 5th day of July 2017 unlawfully broke into the residence of former president of the federal republic of Nigeria, president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan situate at Gwarinpa within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and stole all the internal fittings, furniture, cloth, Electrical Fittings, Water Heaters, Kitchen Shelves, Wardrobes, Chandelier, Refrigerators, Door and went further to steal canopies and hide same in the premises, valued at thirty million naira belonging to the former president and thereby committed the above mention offence"

Though, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwodo objected to the bail application, however, Magistrate Segun Bello upheld the submission of the defence lawyer. Consequently, the court granted Musa bail in the sum of N7m.

"The law is clear about right to liberty. Bail is granted to allow the accused attend trial" the court stated.

"Where it is perceived that the accused may jump bail, he may be denied," the magistrate added.

Trial has been slated for October 3.