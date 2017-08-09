9 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Shouldn't 'Rush' Manana Investigation - Police Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Investigations into the assault of a woman allegedly by Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has been expedited and the investigation docket is set to be handed to the public prosecutor "soon", a police ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

A Public Prosecutor will decide whether to arrest Manana once the office receives the docket from police, Vuyo Mhaga told News24.

"What I can say is that investigations are at an advanced stage and will be concluded soon," Mhaga said.

"We don't want to rush police. Police should do a tougher investigation into the accusations and should not be rushed because the case is under media and public scrutiny."

On Tuesday evening, Mhaga told News24 that the minister could be arrested within "the next few days."

Manana is accused of allegedly slapping a woman in a Johannesburg nightclub early Sunday morning.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Manana slaps a woman, who covers her head with her hands to try and stop the blow.

In a recording obtained by TimesLive, Manana admitted to the assault, but said he was sworn at and called gay.

"I hit her, I slapped her," Manana is heard saying in the recording.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula previously said the alleged assault happened at the Cubana restaurant and bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, at 04:00 on Sunday.

In a statement, the ANC said it noted the accusations against Manana with disappointment and that such behaviour was unacceptable.

Manana's spokesperson Busiswa Gqangeni has not responded to a request for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lesotho Will Stop Being 'Bad Boys' - PM

Newly-elected Prime Minister Tom Thabane has vowed that Lesotho will stop being the "bad boys" of southern Africa. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.