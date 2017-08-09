South Africa: Police Shouldn't 'Rush' Manana Investigation - Police Ministry

Investigations into the assault of a woman allegedly by Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has been expedited and the investigation docket is set to be handed to the public prosecutor "soon", a police ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

A Public Prosecutor will decide whether to arrest Manana once the office receives the docket from police, Vuyo Mhaga told News24.

"What I can say is that investigations are at an advanced stage and will be concluded soon," Mhaga said.

"We don't want to rush police. Police should do a tougher investigation into the accusations and should not be rushed because the case is under media and public scrutiny."

On Tuesday evening, Mhaga told News24 that the minister could be arrested within "the next few days."

Manana is accused of allegedly slapping a woman in a Johannesburg nightclub early Sunday morning.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Manana slaps a woman, who covers her head with her hands to try and stop the blow.

In a recording obtained by TimesLive, Manana admitted to the assault, but said he was sworn at and called gay.

"I hit her, I slapped her," Manana is heard saying in the recording.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula previously said the alleged assault happened at the Cubana restaurant and bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, at 04:00 on Sunday.

In a statement, the ANC said it noted the accusations against Manana with disappointment and that such behaviour was unacceptable.

Manana's spokesperson Busiswa Gqangeni has not responded to a request for comment.

Source: News24