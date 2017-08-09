8 August 2017

Kenya: Late Comers Locked From Voting in Meru, Until 2022

By Joseph Muraya

Meru — Tens of Meru County residents were locked out from voting after they failed to arrive before 5pm, the closing time for casting ballots.

Some were elderly men and women but IEBC officials strictly enforced the electoral laws.

"I have to vote today I swear, " one of the women only identified as Halima yelled.

Halima together with other three women had queued for more than three hours but stepped out only to return and found new admission of voters had stopped.

" Her son was arrested after fighting with a friend. We went to the police station to help her... I have to vote, " she said, but the enforcing authoritys were around to ensure they didn't cause chaos.

Another 70-year-old man did not vote since his two sons were late to take him to the polling station.

"He is unwell and we are to blame, " one of the sons was overheard explaining to security officers.

All their efforts were fruitless and they were forced to accept the reality that they have missed out on a historic chance to determine who will be their next leaders for the next five years.

Majority told Capital FM News they were specifically interested to participate in the presidential and gubernatorial positions.

By 5pm, most polling stations were already closed and ballot boxes were being sealed ahead of counting.

The exercise was smooth and not marred by cases of irregularities.

