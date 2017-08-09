8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Poll Results Start Trickling in to Bomas Tallying Center

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Results for the presidential election are trickling in from 40,883 polling stations across the country as voting closed in some of the polling centres at 5pm on Tuesday.

Already, the two main candidates are ahead according to results reported from about 300 centers an hour and a half after polling centres closed.

From 293 voting centres across the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta was in the lead with 21,925 with his rival Raila Odinga following with 12,238 votes.

At the time, there were 34,667 valid votes cast, one disputed vote and 1,096 rejected votes.

