9 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Shoot Man Dead Outside Tallying Centre in Kisii

By Ruth Mbula

A police officer in Kisii County allegedly shot dead a man outside Nduru Girls' Secondary School, a tallying centre in South Mugirango constituency.

An eyewitness, Evans Okemwa said the man was shot from the back.

"Our colleague has been killed in broad day light for no good reason," said Mr Okwema.

He added that the police officer who allegedly fired the shot was taken away from the scene by his colleagues.

CUSTODY

Kisii county police commander Abdi Hassan said the accused officer, who was manning the tallying centre, is in their custody.

"We are probing the circumstances which lead to the death of man. We will inform public of the outcome of the case," he said.

Evelyn Nyaboke, a resident of Etago, said she watched as the administration police officer shot the young man.

"I am still in shock. I saw it happen. Some two boys were fighting. The victim had tried to separate them, but he officer threw a teargas canister walked to him and shot him," she said.

There was tension as angry residents temporarily barred police officers from picking the body.

Mr Hassan urged residents in the area to remain calm and abide by the law in seeking justice for the victim.

